BERLIN, November 23. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that the Ukraine conflict could spread to the Baltic Sea region.

"The war must not spread to the Baltic Sea," he told reporters following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Yevgeny Khmara, in Berlin.

According to Pistorius, Kiev bears a special responsibility to prevent that from happening.

On November 21, Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia’s northwestern Leningrad Region, wrote on the Max social media platform that a cargo ship had been hit in a drone attack in international waters in the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the Russian border. The vessel was en route to Kaliningrad, the capital of Russia’s westernmost exclave.