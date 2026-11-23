TUNIS, November 23. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry in Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) has demanded official explanations from Ukraine regarding its military operations in the Benghazi area.

The ministry expressed serious concern and condemned Vladimir Zelensky’s statements about military operation near Benghazi on November 22. It demanded that the Ukrainian authorities "provide official explanations about the nature and scale of those operations."

"The ministry categorically condemns any foreign military operations on Libyan territory or in its territorial waters. Libya’s sovereignty, the integrity of its territory, and the inviolability of its territorial waters are unshakable principles that are not subject to bargaining," the ministry said in a statement.

It stressed the need for "clarifying all circumstances related to these operations, including any possible use of Libyan territory or facilities for planning, carrying out operations, or providing logistical support, and for taking necessary diplomatic and legal measures in accordance with the findings of the investigations."

Earlier, Vice Chair of Libya’s Presidential Council Musa Al-Koni said that Ukraine's claiming responsibility for the terror attack in the port of Benghazi can be considered a declaration of war against the Libyan state.