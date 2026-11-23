MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The second serial-production MC-21 aircraft has completed its maiden flight, taking off from the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, according to a statement from the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the Rostec state corporation). The flight lasted nearly three hours.

"The second serial-production MC-21 has completed its first flight from the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant – a branch of PJSC Yakovlev (part of UAC within the Rostec state corporation)," the statement reads.

UAC reported that all aircraft systems operated without malfunctions during the flight and the flight mission was fully accomplished.

"The MC-21 development program brings together cutting-edge engineering solutions, the advancement of manufacturing capabilities, and cooperation among leading domestic industrial enterprises. The maiden flight of the second serial-production aircraft lasted around three hours and proceeded normally: the flight mission was fully completed, and all systems operated without failures. This is a significant result of the industry's joint effort, confirming the steady progress of the project and the aircraft's readiness for the next stages of testing," Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Gennady Abramenkov said, as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

The MC-21 is a Russian-made medium-haul passenger airliner with a capacity of up to 211 passengers, designed to replace the Tu-154 and the Tu-204 family on the Russian market. It will also serve as an alternative to foreign-made aircraft.

According to Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, the domestic MC-21 is scheduled to be certified next summer.