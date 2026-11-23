MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia’s fiscal policy has stabilized the economy, Chinese Finance Minister Lan Foan said at the 12th meeting of the Russia-China Financial Dialogue.

"Russia’s fiscal policy played a decisive role in stabilizing expectations, mitigating the negative impact on growth, and averting risks, effectively supporting the stable functioning of the economy and society," he said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Beijing hopes to deepen coordination with Moscow on macroeconomic policy to enhance the resilience of economic development and bring greater stability to the global economy, the minister added.