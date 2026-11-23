RABAT, November 23. /TASS/. A record amount of oil was shipped from the Gulf states through the Strait of Hormuz over the past week under the control of US forces in the region, the Al-Hadath television channel said, citing a US administration official.

According to the official, the volume of oil transported through the strait over the week totaled 108 million barrels. This is the highest weekly figure since the start of the conflict between the United States and Iran in the Gulf region.

The US official also said that Washington is working to prevent the delivery of advanced components to Iran via land routes. In this regard, he expressed skepticism about Tehran's ability to circumvent the blockade imposed by the United States, adding that the United States is trying to prevent Iran from restoring its capabilities.