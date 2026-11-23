HARARE, November 23. /TASS/. The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has exceeded 11,700 since May 2026, with more than 5,700 fatalities, according to the National Public Health Institute under the country’s Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare.

Since the epidemics outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as many as 11,762 Ebola cases and 5,775 Ebola-related deaths have been registered, with the mortality rate amounting to 49.1%, it said in a bulletin. The epicenter remains Ituri Province, which accounts for 68.3% of the total number of confirmed cases. The epidemic has affected 68 of the 178 health zones in eight provinces of the DRC.

Six months into the current Ebola outbreak in Africa, "the response has expanded significantly, but further scale up is needed, with rising insecurity remaining the greatest obstacle to the expansion of operations," the World Health Organization (WHO) said. The high proportion of deaths occurring in communities, meaning outside of dedicated treatment centers, especially among young children, continues to highlight challenges in early case detection and timely access to appropriate care."

On November 17, the WHO International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committees advised that the regime of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) that had been in force since May 17 be extended. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, "concurring with the advice of the IHR Emergency Committee <…> determined that the event continues to constitute public health emergency of international concern, with the risk of the disease’s further spread being assessed as very high.

The current Ebola outbreak began in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda on May 15 to become the second deadliest one in the entire history of observation in Africa, with Ebola cases being registered in eight Congolese provinces. Ugandan authorities announced on July 28 that the Ebola outbreak in the country had ended. The WHO confirmed this on August 25. However, the first Ebola case was confirmed in Kenya on October 6, and in Nigeria - on October 20.

This outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a vaccine against which is being still developed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes Ebola virus disease (formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever) as "a severe, often fatal illness in humans," with the average case fatality rate of around 50%. Symptoms include sudden onset of fever, intense weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. This is followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, impaired kidney and liver function, and in some cases, both internal and external bleeding. The infection is transmitted by direct contact with the blood, body fluids and tissues of infected animals or people. People are infectious as long as their blood and secretions contain the virus. The incubation period is 2 to 21 days. During an outbreak, those at higher risk of infection are health workers, family members and others in close contact with sick people and deceased patients.