NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. Jensen Huang’s net worth rose by nearly $34 billion in less than 24 hours to about $144 billion after he was reinstated as Nvidia’s CEO, Forbes reported.

The Nvidia founder’s fortune grew by more than 30% as the company’s shares surged following news of his return, the magazine said.

Huang now ranks 13th on Forbes’ billionaires list. He had fallen to 18th place after losing more than a quarter of his wealth amid the scandal, the magazine noted.

Nvidia announced on Monday that its board had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO and president. The company said the board had concluded, after receiving input from senior US government officials, that his return posed no national security risk.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the board had reached its decision on Sunday afternoon without consulting the company’s senior management.

Huang stepped down as CEO and president and resigned from Nvidia’s board on November 12 amid a scandal over his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed claims that she worked for Chinese intelligence as slander.