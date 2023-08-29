Ukrainian troops shell Donetsk six times in 20 minutes

DONETSK, August 29. /TASS/. Donetsk came under shelling by Ukrainian troops six times in a span of 20 minutes, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Tuesday.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops fired 17 munitions of the 155mm caliber from 1:40 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The shelling attack was conducted from Ukraine’s positions near the village of Galitsynovka.

In all, Ukrainian troops staged about 30 shelling attacks on Donetsk during the past day.