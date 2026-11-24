LUGANSK, November 24. /TASS/. The number of Polish mercenaries in western Ukraine is continuing to rise, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

He said a large group of soldiers wearing Ukrainian military uniforms was spotted in Lvov over the weekend. The men were speaking Polish. "Reports of such sightings have been coming in regularly from western Ukraine. That means the number of Polish mercenaries there is growing," Marochko said, citing his own sources.

The expert previously told TASS that a large group of French mercenaries was based in the city of Odessa in the Odessa Region. He noted that they "behave brazenly and feel like they own the place."