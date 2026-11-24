SEOUL, November 24. /TASS/. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Russian military aircraft entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), which Seoul established unilaterally, Yonhap reported.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the aircraft entered the zone over the Sea of Japan near Ulleungdo Island, prompting the South Korean military to scramble aircraft. It said the Russian planes did not violate South Korean airspace.

Authorities issued an alert in Ulleung County at around 7:52 a.m. local time on Tuesday (10:52 p.m. GMT on Monday), advising residents to take cover in underground shelters. The alert was lifted about five minutes later.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff also reported that Russian military aircraft had entered the zone on November 17.

Moscow has previously said the zone imposes no legal obligations on other countries because Seoul established it unilaterally. South Korea requires advance notice of flights through the zone and typically scrambles aircraft even when its airspace has not been violated. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that all Russian military flights strictly comply with international rules governing the use of airspace.