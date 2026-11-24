WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. Ukraine is due to repay more than $2 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2027, according to the fund’s online database.

The IMF’s schedule puts next year’s payments at 1,488,994,654 special drawing rights (SDRs), the fund’s unit of account. Two payments totaling more than $250 million are due this year, with SDR 62,500,000 payable on November 24 and SDR 125,737,500 on December 9.

Ukraine’s outstanding debt to the IMF exceeds $14 billion, according to the latest estimates. Including interest and surcharges, Kiev is scheduled to pay the fund a total of SDR 14,647,140,822, or nearly $20 billion, through 2046.