PARIS, November 24. /TASS/. Only 6% of people in France ranked the conflict in Ukraine among their greatest personal concerns, BFMTV reported, citing an Ipsos poll.

The analysts said public interest in the conflict has been steadily declining since 2024.

Ahead of France’s presidential election in spring 2027, voters are prioritizing the economy and maintaining their standard of living. Purchasing power topped the list of concerns at 47%, followed by crime and the level of public debt and deficits, both at 20%. France’s public debt is approaching €3.6 trillion.

Last week, Marine Le Pen, the right-wing National Rally’s leading presidential candidate, told Ukrainian Ambassador to France Vadim Omelchenko that she would end financial aid to Kiev within her first six months in office if elected. According to her, the state of France’s public finances makes it impossible to continue providing the aid.

The online survey polled 3,000 people aged 18 and over.