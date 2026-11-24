MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is in normal condition, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for issues related to the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS, pointing out that Kiev remains the plant’s main problem.

"They’re trying to drive people out and make the plant inoperable. They could then raise the issue in international forums and stir up disputes. The plant itself is in perfectly normal condition, both in terms of its ability to operate and its staff’s ability to do their jobs," Miroshnik said.

"The biggest problem is Ukraine, which is creating conditions that make it dangerous to operate the plant. That includes repeated strikes on power supply lines and attacks on communications infrastructure, the destruction of the transport workshop and, of course, pressure on the people who keep the plant running safely and reliably. It’s a way of exerting pressure that borders on nuclear terrorism," the diplomat stated.