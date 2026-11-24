MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia is facing attempts to push it out of the global arms market, including by France and Germany, but these efforts will fail. Russia aims to secure its position as the world’s second-largest arms exporter, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov told TASS.

"The task now is to secure second place [in global arms exports]. This is realistic, although we are fighting and must prioritize fulfilling the state defense order for our own army. The French, Germans and others are taking advantage of the situation and trying to squeeze us out. They will not succeed," he said.

As Chemezov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May, Rostec considers the full and timely fulfillment of the state defense order, increasing exports and maintaining its leading position in military-technical cooperation among its key objectives.

In May, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that Russia had earned $15 billion through military-technical cooperation in 2025.