MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Young representatives of the North's indigenous peoples use modern technologies, music and fashion to preserve the national cultural heritage. They presented projects at the 12th Russian North Forum in Salekhard. The event featured 110 participants, representing 40 low-numbered indigenous peoples, the forum's organizers told TASS.

"To me and my mom, making clothes is not just business, as it is also a way to keep the connection with our ancestors and native culture," the organizers quoted a representative of the Evenki people, Ulaney Baglay, as saying.

The tailoring traditions in the family continue from generation to generation since the 19th century, he said. His mother, Yulia Baglay, now is the fifth generation working to create both national costumes and modern casual outfits decorated with traditional Evenk symbols. For example, images of loon's paws or reindeer horns silhouettes appear on hoodies and other clothes.

Music is another means to preserve the cultural heritage. Vladislav Vengo, a Nenets performer from the Krasnoyarsk Region, combines folklore motifs from Taimyr, Evenkia and Yamal with modern musical genres. The musician uses in compositions traditional instruments, including harp, khomus and bones, combining their sounds with modern arrangements. Among his well-known works are songs "Hey, Deer", "Hey, Tunguska" and "My Father's a Reindeer Herder," based on poems of a Nenets poet, Prokopy Yavtysy. His songs are performed by musicians from different northern regions, and their works are published on digital music platforms.

A student of the Urals Federal University and a representative of the Khanty people, Maria Kondygina, is engaged in preserving the linguistic heritage. Since 2025, she has been studying the origin of geographical names in the Polui River basin in Yamal. Her dictionary already contains about 150 names of rivers, lakes, islands and tracts in the Khanty, Nenets, Komi and Russian languages. For example, the name of Ongtyngsortlor Lake means "Horned Pike Lake". In the Khanty mythology, this fish is a powerful spirit than can turn into a mammoth or the lord of the underworld. The study reconstructs ancient beliefs and the history of interaction between peoples that are associated with geographical names.

The forum participants also use artificial intelligence to promote indigenous cultures. For example, they have been working on a cartoon, where they are using neural networks to create images, animations, and voice acting. The image of an AI-created girl - Homani ('good girl' in a Nenets dialect) - at the opening ceremony was inspired by the Northern lights.

About the forum

The 12th Russian North Forum ran in Salekhard from November 17th to 20th. It was for the first time that its key topic was creative industries, including music, fashion, cinema and digital technologies. The event's participants were 110 representatives of 40 low-numbered indigenous people, selected from almost 2,600 applicants. The participants have been developing own initiatives, and many of them will be able to apply for grants and information support after the event.