MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Russian citizen preparing a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Stavropol Region’s Kislovodsk in southern Russia, the press office reported.

"On November 19, 2026, [the FSB] thwarted the preparation of a terrorist attack in Stavropol Region’s Kislovodsk, targeting parishioners of a prominent Jewish institution. The terrorist act was plotted by a Russian national born in 2004 who acted on the instructions of participants in an international terrorist organization banned in Russia," the statement said.

According to the FSB press office, the suspect conducted area reconnaissance, determined the times when the most people gathered, and manufactured an explosive device. "The suspect was detained while heading to the potential crime scene. He was carrying a 3.5-kilogram explosive device fitted with striking elements," the statement noted.