NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. Jared Kushner, US special envoy and the US president’s son-in-law, believes that Vladimir Zelensky’s negotiation habits are counterproductive, New York Magazine reported.

"Kushner contends that, in fact, he’s been acting in the Ukrainians’ best interests by trying to end this 'horrible war' any way he can and by trying to get [US President Donald] Trump to stop beating up on Zelensky. <…> Kushner empathizes with Zelensky but thinks the Ukrainian habit of negotiating in public is counterproductive. When he informed a Ukrainian delegation visiting Miami that Trump was going to take [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s offer of diesel fuel for sanctions relief, Zelensky immediately protested that he was being victimized. Trump responded by saying Ukraine should 'get a new president,' " the magazine said.

Zelensky’s presidential term formally expired on May 20, 2024, but Kiev decided against holding an election, claiming that it was impossible while martial law was in effect. On October 10, US President Donald Trump said Zelensky should hold elections and that he could have put an end to the conflict in Ukraine and concluded a peace agreement many times.