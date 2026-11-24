MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Pakistan, set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in 2027, eagerly anticipates the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's ambassador to Moscow, said in an interview with TASS.

"We are very much looking forward to President Putin's visit to Pakistan," stated Tirmizi, highlighting the high regard in which the Russian leader is held within the country. "Welcoming him will be a significant moment for us."

The ambassador pointed out that following Pakistan's leadership of the SCO, Russia will take up the chairmanship, a development he deemed highly meaningful for the organization and its member states.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Tirmizi recalled how, during the presentation of credentials last year, President Putin expressed warm sentiments towards Pakistan. Such positive remarks were echoed by other officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Regarding the organization’s activities, Tirmizi emphasized the need to translate dialogue into tangible actions. "Connectivity, trade, and tourism are areas where Pakistan has much to contribute," he said, drawing from his experience as a national coordinator who was instrumental in organizing two previous SCO summits - one in Bishkek and another in St. Petersburg.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism that the SCO will emerge as a catalyst for development, particularly in tourism and education. "I firmly believe that the SCO has the potential to become one of the foremost drivers of progress in this region," Tirmizi asserted.

The ambassador described the SCO as an exceptional platform. "With its extensive geographical reach, significant population, and robust economic scale, the SCO is poised to become one of the most influential entities on the global stage in the coming years," he predicted.