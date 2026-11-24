MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s latest Citadel air defense artillery systems are successfully carrying out their task of safeguarding Russian oil refineries and defense facilities where they are deployed, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov told TASS.

"Wherever the Citadel systems are deployed, protection against drones is ensured. These systems perform very effectively. Their primary purpose is to shield facilities. They are installed to protect oil refineries and defense enterprises. It’s a very convenient and modern system: there is no need for a person to aim; instead, the radar detects the target, the system locks on and tracks it, and the operator doesn’t need to do anything except press a button (to issue the command to engage). Unfortunately, companies and other customers have not yet shown much interest in purchasing this equipment," he said.

The latest Citadel air defense artillery system is designed to protect stationary facilities. It uses shrapnel-type projectiles with remotely-controlled fuses.