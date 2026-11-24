LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. The Pentagon is stalling the approval of the delivery of about 60 interceptors for Patriot air defense systems that the US had previously agreed to supply to Ukraine, including from European arsenals, Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is behind the delay. The missiles in question are PAC-2 and PAC-3, the article noted.

Financial Times emphasized that the Pentagon is also delaying Kiev's process to obtain a license to manufacture missiles for the Patriot systems. Hegseth approved the deal, the newspaper said, but it was then forwarded to US Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey for review.

Kiev has repeatedly complained about the shortage of interceptor missiles for its air defense systems. On October 15, CNN reported, citing sources, that Ukraine had completely depleted its stockpile of Patriot missiles. Vladimir Zelensky later complained about the delay in delivering interceptor missiles purchased with funds from EU countries under the US PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program, which prioritizes the delivery of military equipment to Kiev. He accused the Pentagon chief of delaying the delivery of missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems by one month.