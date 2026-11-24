MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev could represent the EU in talks with Russia, former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter told TASS.

"The Bulgarian people, and this is what I saw there, they still view Russia as their liberator from the Ottoman yoke. They remember that Russia suffered 300,000 casualties to free Bulgaria. To this day, in the Bulgarian capital, there's a statue of Tsar Alexander II. They revere the Russians. March 3, the national day of Bulgaria, is the day of the San Stefano Treaty, 1878, when Russia created the independent Bulgaria that exists today. So I know Russia doesn't get to pick the leaders, but maybe if Russia dropped a hint that 'if you guys are looking for somebody that we would be comfortable talking with,' there he is, the Bulgarian prime minister," he said.

According to Ritter, the Bulgarian prime minister believes it is important to preserve NATO, yet he does not see Russia as an enemy. "He's a former military officer. He is somebody who believes that Bulgaria should be part of NATO, that NATO deserves to exist. Bulgaria's a member of the European Union. He advocates for that. He's also somebody who says 'Russia's not our enemy,'" the analyst noted.

The expert emphasized that Radev is Europe’s best choice for talks with Moscow because he is the only European leader who acknowledges the importance of considering Russia’s national security interests.