BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. Europe is not ready to talk about revising the regional security architecture and does not want to discuss these issues with Russia in order to end the conflict in Ukraine, Politico reported, citing 12 former and current European officials, experts and NATO diplomats.

They drew clear red lines, including no negotiations without Europe’s participation, no unilateral decisions about Ukraine’s accession to NATO and no new agreements until the conflict ends. "We have a security order in Europe, we don’t have any need of changing that," Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik told the newspaper.

According to Politico, European officials believe that maintaining the current structure is the most likely scenario even despite the fact that "Moscow makes clear this is unacceptable." Sven Biscop, director of the Europe program at the Egmont Institute, said that Europeans are "never going to devise a sort of security architecture that allows us to co-decide." He stressed that this is not the best but the most likely scenario.