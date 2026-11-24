WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. The Board of Peace is counting on Russia’s support in efforts to settle the situation in the Gaza Strip, Nikolay Mladenov, the Board’s High Representative for Gaza, said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has an important role to play in supporting this process," he wrote on his X social media account.

According to Mladenov, his talks with Lavrov centered on three main priorities for the Gaza settlement: maintaining a sustainable ceasefire, helping establish stable Palestinian governance in the enclave, and ensuring its security and reconstruction.

"Security and recovery must progress together, because neither can be sustained without the other," Mladenov added.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the Board of Peace charter on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Board of Peace was created under an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas to govern Gaza, but is also expected to address conflict prevention and settlement in other regions. However, efforts to move to the second stage of the Gaza settlement process have been stalled by the issue of Hamas disarmament. The stage particularly includes the transfer of power in the enclave to a specially established technocratic committee.