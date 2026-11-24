DONETSK, November 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked the Yuzhny bus station, Donetsk’s main hub for interregional bus services, with seven civilians injured, according to preliminary reports, emergency services told TASS.

"The Yuzhny bus station in Donetsk came under a Ukrainian drone attack this morning. Seven people were injured, according to preliminary reports," the source said.

Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said that "day and night, for days on end, the fascists of the Ukrainian junta have been striking Donetsk."

"Today, the day once again began with a drone attack on the city center. The Yuzhny bus station was hit, leaving seven civilians injured. In addition, vehicles belonging to the municipal Road Repair and Construction Department were damaged in a Ukrainian attack on the Leninsky District," he wrote on his Telegram channel.