DONETSK, November 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces used a 'Darts' unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) equipped with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead to attack a gas station in Donetsk, the DPR Defense Headquarters said.

"Debris from a 'Darts' strike drone, which Ukrainian terrorists attempted to use to attack a gas station in the Leninsky District of Donetsk [has been recovered]. The MOA-400 high-explosive fragmentation warhead was neutralized by bomb disposal specialists from the Donetsk office of the federal security service FSB," the news release reads.

Earlier, the department within the administration of the DPR head responsible for documenting Ukrainian war crimes told TASS that the Ukrainian forces had attacked the Yuzhny (Southern) bus station in Donetsk that morning, also using a 'Darts' drone. The drone was operated via Starlink. Eight civilians were wounded in the strike on the bus station. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the act of terrorism.