WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. US law enforcement agencies have arrested a Venezuelan national for distributing materials encouraging the assassination of President Donald Trump, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

According to it, Hector Alejandro Mujica-Hernandez, an illegal migrant from Venezuela, distributed stickers displaying rhetoric supporting the assassination of President Trump and bearing anarchist symbols.

He entered the United States lawfully in 2016 but overstayed his visa, the DHS revealed. "This illegal alien not only broke our laws by illegally overstaying his visa, but threatened the life of the President of the United States," the DHS quoted Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin as saying in the statement.