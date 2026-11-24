BERLIN, November 24. /TASS/. The majority of German residents, 53%, oppose further military aid to Kiev, up by a third over the year, a survey conducted by the Forsa pollster for the Koerber Foundation has found.

A year ago, 39% of respondents opposed military assistance for Kiev (minus 14 percentage points). The share of survey participants who support continued aid to Ukraine has declined from 59% to 46% over the year. In the former East German states, only 31% of respondents support military assistance for Kiev, compared with 48% in western regions. By political affiliation, support for military aid is lowest among Alternative for Germany (AfD) voters, at 11%.

In addition, 61% of respondents believe that Germany and Europe are not doing enough to achieve a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

The study was conducted among 1,500 people from September 15 to 28, with no margin of error provided.