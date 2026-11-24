MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Soldiers from the Bulat battalion, operating Moscow-made Lis interceptor drones, fended off a massive Ukrainian drone assault lasting three days in the border area of the Kursk Region, a battalion member with the call sign Arlekin told TASS.

"The most recent major drone raid went on for almost three days, with drones flying virtually nonstop. We shot down more than 100 in a single night. The engineers developed an effective system that automatically guides the interceptor to its target. The Moscow-developed Lis interceptor drone is primarily designed to destroy enemy aerial targets," the soldier said.

Arlekin added that he had previously served in an assault unit in the special military operation zone until he sustained serious injuries. "I had shrapnel wounds, and I have an artificial knee - the bone was shattered and the joints were damaged," he said.

Later, the soldier underwent training for a new military specialty and enlisted in the Bulat unit, where he operates the Lis interceptors. "Never give up. Keep going and keep moving forward. Our homes, our families, our loved ones are at stake. There are people who could suffer. That’s why you pick yourself up and carry on," the serviceman stressed.