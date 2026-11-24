MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. A sniper rifle with an automatic target-acquisition system produced by Lobaev Arms and mounted on a heavy hexacopter has successfully completed testing and demonstrated significant potential in countering drones, weapons designer and founder of the Lobaev Arms group Vladislav Lobaev told TASS.

"The development has been successful, as confirmed by video footage of the tests. We achieved a hit probability of nine out of 10 at 100 meters against a 30-centimeter moving target. It is equipped with a gyro-stabilized suspension system. Accordingly, our ZOV rifle, fitted with an electric trigger and mounted on an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is called Vyzov in this configuration. We originally developed it [the product] as an anti-personnel weapon, but now we see its potential for countering drones, because this device can patrol an area for several dozen minutes, remain airborne for up to an hour, and engage multiple potential targets," Lobaev said.

He added that the rifle is mounted on a heavy quadcopter or hexacopter, but can also be installed on a fixed-wing drone.

Aiming is performed using machine vision, which enables the system to automatically lock onto the target and make all necessary firing adjustments.