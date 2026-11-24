MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army uses artificial intelligence to interfere with Russian military systems, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Shcherbinin said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

Speaking about the Russian military's Svod system, he pointed out that the next goal was to scale it by increasing the number of users, expanding its application across various levels of command and control, and incorporating new digital services. The deputy defense minister emphasized that this was both technically and organizationally difficult, as it would require training instructors and users and ensuring information security.

"The latter is especially important given the development of AI technologies and multi-agent systems that the enemy is already using to exert information and technical influence on our systems," Shcherbinin noted.