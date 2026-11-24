BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has proposed tightening the conditions for issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens as part of its draft 22nd sanctions package against Russia.

"Therefore, the updated guidelines recommend a very strict approach to issuing tourist visas for Russians," the European Commission said in a statement.

First, the EU member states "should no longer recognize non-biometric Russian passports given high fraud and security risks."

Second, "stronger checks at EU external borders should be conducted by border guards with thorough individual assessments of all Russian nationals seeking to enter the Schengen area, regardless of where they have travelled from," the statement said.

Third, "checks should include interviews and systematic fingerprint checks in the Schengen Information System (SIS)."

"Member States are encouraged to enter SIS alerts following individual decisions to refuse entry on public policy or internal security grounds, to prevent entry from entering through another border crossing," the document said.

These measures are part of a broader proposal that includes a total ban on issuing visas to all participants in the special military operation. The EC’s draft will now be discussed by EU member states. To take effect, the 22nd sanctions package must be unanimously approved by the Council of the EU. The European Commission has previously urged that this be completed by the end of December.