DONETSK, November 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army used a Darts drone controlled via the Starlink satellite Internet service to attack the Yuzhny bus station in Donetsk, the department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes under the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head and government’s administration told TASS.

"Ukrainian forces used a Darts drone controlled via Starlink to strike the Yuzhny bus station," the statement reads.

The department noted that Starlink communication modules were found at the scene.