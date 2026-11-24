NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s accounts have continued to trade NVIDIA in recent months, including "more than three dozen trades buying and selling millions of dollars of NVIDIA stock" in the first nine months of this year, ABC News reported.

The American leader owned shares in the company worth at least $12 mln at the end of 2025, according to his annual financial disclosure report. The White House continues to maintain that third-party institutions manage Trump’s accounts, the TV channel noted.

On November 23, NVIDIA announced that Jensen Huang had been reappointed as president and CEO of the company. On November 12, he stepped down as CEO and president of NVIDIA and resigned from the company’s board of directors amid a scandal over his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations that she worked for Chinese intelligence as slander. According to the Semafor portal, Trump participated in the meeting of the board of directors of NVIDIA before Huang was reinstated as its CEO.