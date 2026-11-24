MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia awaits new contacts with the United States at the G20 summit in Miami in mid-December, and the EU rejects Moscow’s proposal on security dialogue. Meanwhile, Armenia presents a new draft constitution. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Russia expects new contacts with the US at G20 New contacts between Russia and the United States are expected at the upcoming G20 summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev told Izvestia. However, whether President Vladimir Putin will participate remains undecided, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia editorial board. In any event, the Russian delegation will be represented at a high level. Communication between Russia and the US has significantly intensified this fall. Contacts have primarily focused on high-level negotiations, efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, and humanitarian initiatives in the special military operation zone. The G20 summit scheduled to take place in Miami on December 14-15 will be the next global event following the recent APEC gathering. The Shenzhen meeting raised expectations with the high level of representation of major countries and landmark trilateral talks between the leaders of Russia, the US and China. Against this backdrop, the upcoming Miami event is expected to be no less ambitious. Russia attends G20 summits every year, despite the geopolitical situation. The dialogue between Russia and the US is currently focused on the Ukraine settlement and normalization of bilateral ties. Contacts in recent months have produced quite specific agreements, namely the diesel deal in October 2026. Also, tangible progress has been made toward resolving the Ukraine conflict. For example, for the first time since the onset of the conflict, a humanitarian mission was carried out in the town of Alyoshki, with direct mediation from the US, represented by the US president’s wife Melania Trump. However, the current administration is known for its pragmatism. The US first lady could be seeking the Nobel Peace Prize after an unsuccessful attempt by Donald Trump himself, said Vladimir Vasiliyev, chief research fellow at the US and Canadian Studies Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. According to a recent statement by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the US leader is ready to work through the US Congress to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. It is no coincidence that the US negotiator emphasized the need for coordination with the legislature, Vasilyev argued, as this makes it possible to absolve the Trump administration of responsibility for any lack of progress toward peace in Ukraine. The new Congress will convene on January 3, and the Republican administration has a "window of opportunities" to achieve foreign policy results. The intensified contacts amid the Ukraine crisis may also be linked to this timeframe. This is more of a symbolic than a practical step in the current efforts to restore dialogue, which will not lead to immediate breakthroughs or significant changes, said Yegor Toropov, a political scientist specializing in American studies and an analyst at the Higher School of Economics. Specifically, the negotiating track between Russia and the United States on normalizing bilateral relations remains at a standstill. The next round of consultations on "removing irritants" may take place before the end of 2026. At the same time, no major progress has been achieved on issues such as direct flights, the return of diplomatic property, and even the restoration of normal embassy operations. Nevertheless, the resumption of dialogue will serve as the foundation for restoring full-scale relations between Russia and the US, Toropov believes. Izvestia: EU turns down Russia’s proposal on security dialogue A new round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine is expected to be held soon. While no specific timelines have been set, Abu Dhabi, where the previous meeting took place, is still considered the main venue.

Read also EU not ready for bilateral consultations with Russia on European security

Earlier, Washington proposed convening talks before the Catholic Christmas on December 25. Kiev expects European countries to take part in the dialogue this time around. However, Russia has asked their negotiators to visit Moscow first. The Kremlin explained that Russia initiated contacts with the Europeans to understand the extent of their readiness to contribute to achieving peace rather than continuing the conflict. Brussels turned down the Russian initiative, though: on November 23, European Commission (EC) Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho confirmed that the invitation was received, but stated that the EC was not ready for bilateral consultations on European security, as it intends to negotiate on Ukraine exclusively in a multilateral format involving EU and NATO countries. "The E3 (Germany, France, and Britain) effectively has no room for maneuver: if its participants wanted to start negotiations with Russia, they would immediately face opposition from Ukraine, the Baltic states and politicians such as [the EU’s diplomacy chief Kaja] Kallas," Luxembourgish European Parliament lawmaker Fernand Kartheiser told Izvestia. The policy of isolating Russia has pushed the European Union into a dead end, while the bloc has "deprived itself of diplomatic tools and political flexibility necessary for any successful negotiations on broader security issues," Kartheiser argued. The US could certainly extend security guarantees to Ukraine without admitting it to NATO, Saeed Khan, a professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, explained to Izvestia. Washington has established similar relations with Israel, Japan, South Korea and a number of other countries. According to the expert, America can formally provide such guarantees unilaterally, without any allied participation. But judging by the principles guiding US foreign policy, Washington is unlikely to assume such commitments on its own, especially if the EU does not take similar steps. And Ukraine’s accession to NATO will not ensure any security guarantees, as this step will only provoke Moscow, whose national interests will be directly affected, political analyst Jeremy Kuzmarov told Izvestia. It is too early to discuss any concessions from Russia on the issue of security guarantees, since the parties still do not have a clear set of basic terms for a future agreement, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian government, said in an interview with Izvestia. According to him, until there is a comprehensive text with detailed conditions, including such disputed issues as the future strength of the Ukrainian army, which remains a major point of disagreement between Moscow and the West, it will be impossible to determine whether Russia could accept such agreements. Vedomosti: Armenia presents new constitution without reference to Karabakh or genocide On Monday, Armenia published the draft of the republic’s new constitution on a dedicated website. The preamble does not mention the Declaration of Independence, which refers to the 1989 joint resolution between the Armenian Soviet Republic and the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on reunification - a provision Azerbaijan has demanded be removed as part of a peace deal - or the pursuit of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, an issue that has hindered efforts by Armenia and Turkey to normalize bilateral ties.

Read also Armenian prime minister announces publication of draft new constitution