MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia awaits new contacts with the United States at the G20 summit in Miami in mid-December, and the EU rejects Moscow’s proposal on security dialogue. Meanwhile, Armenia presents a new draft constitution. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.
Izvestia: Russia expects new contacts with the US at G20
New contacts between Russia and the United States are expected at the upcoming G20 summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev told Izvestia. However, whether President Vladimir Putin will participate remains undecided, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia editorial board. In any event, the Russian delegation will be represented at a high level. Communication between Russia and the US has significantly intensified this fall. Contacts have primarily focused on high-level negotiations, efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, and humanitarian initiatives in the special military operation zone.
The G20 summit scheduled to take place in Miami on December 14-15 will be the next global event following the recent APEC gathering. The Shenzhen meeting raised expectations with the high level of representation of major countries and landmark trilateral talks between the leaders of Russia, the US and China. Against this backdrop, the upcoming Miami event is expected to be no less ambitious. Russia attends G20 summits every year, despite the geopolitical situation.
The dialogue between Russia and the US is currently focused on the Ukraine settlement and normalization of bilateral ties. Contacts in recent months have produced quite specific agreements, namely the diesel deal in October 2026. Also, tangible progress has been made toward resolving the Ukraine conflict. For example, for the first time since the onset of the conflict, a humanitarian mission was carried out in the town of Alyoshki, with direct mediation from the US, represented by the US president’s wife Melania Trump. However, the current administration is known for its pragmatism. The US first lady could be seeking the Nobel Peace Prize after an unsuccessful attempt by Donald Trump himself, said Vladimir Vasiliyev, chief research fellow at the US and Canadian Studies Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
According to a recent statement by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the US leader is ready to work through the US Congress to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. It is no coincidence that the US negotiator emphasized the need for coordination with the legislature, Vasilyev argued, as this makes it possible to absolve the Trump administration of responsibility for any lack of progress toward peace in Ukraine.
The new Congress will convene on January 3, and the Republican administration has a "window of opportunities" to achieve foreign policy results. The intensified contacts amid the Ukraine crisis may also be linked to this timeframe. This is more of a symbolic than a practical step in the current efforts to restore dialogue, which will not lead to immediate breakthroughs or significant changes, said Yegor Toropov, a political scientist specializing in American studies and an analyst at the Higher School of Economics. Specifically, the negotiating track between Russia and the United States on normalizing bilateral relations remains at a standstill. The next round of consultations on "removing irritants" may take place before the end of 2026. At the same time, no major progress has been achieved on issues such as direct flights, the return of diplomatic property, and even the restoration of normal embassy operations. Nevertheless, the resumption of dialogue will serve as the foundation for restoring full-scale relations between Russia and the US, Toropov believes.
Izvestia: EU turns down Russia’s proposal on security dialogue
A new round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine is expected to be held soon. While no specific timelines have been set, Abu Dhabi, where the previous meeting took place, is still considered the main venue.
Earlier, Washington proposed convening talks before the Catholic Christmas on December 25. Kiev expects European countries to take part in the dialogue this time around. However, Russia has asked their negotiators to visit Moscow first. The Kremlin explained that Russia initiated contacts with the Europeans to understand the extent of their readiness to contribute to achieving peace rather than continuing the conflict.
Brussels turned down the Russian initiative, though: on November 23, European Commission (EC) Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho confirmed that the invitation was received, but stated that the EC was not ready for bilateral consultations on European security, as it intends to negotiate on Ukraine exclusively in a multilateral format involving EU and NATO countries.
"The E3 (Germany, France, and Britain) effectively has no room for maneuver: if its participants wanted to start negotiations with Russia, they would immediately face opposition from Ukraine, the Baltic states and politicians such as [the EU’s diplomacy chief Kaja] Kallas," Luxembourgish European Parliament lawmaker Fernand Kartheiser told Izvestia. The policy of isolating Russia has pushed the European Union into a dead end, while the bloc has "deprived itself of diplomatic tools and political flexibility necessary for any successful negotiations on broader security issues," Kartheiser argued.
The US could certainly extend security guarantees to Ukraine without admitting it to NATO, Saeed Khan, a professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, explained to Izvestia. Washington has established similar relations with Israel, Japan, South Korea and a number of other countries. According to the expert, America can formally provide such guarantees unilaterally, without any allied participation. But judging by the principles guiding US foreign policy, Washington is unlikely to assume such commitments on its own, especially if the EU does not take similar steps.
And Ukraine’s accession to NATO will not ensure any security guarantees, as this step will only provoke Moscow, whose national interests will be directly affected, political analyst Jeremy Kuzmarov told Izvestia. It is too early to discuss any concessions from Russia on the issue of security guarantees, since the parties still do not have a clear set of basic terms for a future agreement, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian government, said in an interview with Izvestia. According to him, until there is a comprehensive text with detailed conditions, including such disputed issues as the future strength of the Ukrainian army, which remains a major point of disagreement between Moscow and the West, it will be impossible to determine whether Russia could accept such agreements.
Vedomosti: Armenia presents new constitution without reference to Karabakh or genocide
On Monday, Armenia published the draft of the republic’s new constitution on a dedicated website. The preamble does not mention the Declaration of Independence, which refers to the 1989 joint resolution between the Armenian Soviet Republic and the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on reunification - a provision Azerbaijan has demanded be removed as part of a peace deal - or the pursuit of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, an issue that has hindered efforts by Armenia and Turkey to normalize bilateral ties.
The proposed amendments to the fundamental law also include broader powers for the prime minister. Under the new constitution, the head of government could be granted permanent status as supreme commander-in-chief, whereas, under the current version, he can assume this role only during wartime. Furthermore, the prime minister could authorize the use of the armed forces "in an emergency," without requiring the participation of the defense minister.
Soon after the document was published, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the nation that the new law will enable the republic not only to ratify a peace agreement with Azerbaijan but also to establish lasting peace in the region. To achieve this, he called on the opposition to put the matter to a referendum and reiterated his pledge to resign if the people vote against it.
According to Alexander Iskandaryan, director of the Caucasus Institute, the adoption of a new constitution in Armenia will not automatically bring about peace in the South Caucasus. Even if Baku and Yerevan eventually sign a peace treaty, the Azerbaijani side could introduce additional demands. "I view Pashinyan’s stated readiness to resign from the government should a referendum fail as a political stunt. The prime minister has no intention of stepping down," the analyst added.
By publishing the constitutional draft, Pashinyan attempted to strengthen his political position, Armenian political analyst Grant Mikaelyan told Vedomosti. The opposition will not back the prime minister’s initiative, and Pashinyan, for his part, understands that, without resorting to repressive instruments, he will hardly succeed in pushing it through, the expert explained. In his view, before Armenian authorities begin working toward influencing public opinion, they will likely attempt to overcome parliamentary opposition. "However, this endeavor carries risks for Armenia and increases the likelihood of military escalation should a new constitution fail to be adopted. For the time being, the prime minister enjoys considerable support, but that will diminish, even as he retains a stable electoral core," the analyst warned.
Rossiyskaya Gazeta: How reopening Hormuz could undermine OPEC+
A resumption of oil supply from Persian Gulf producers could undermine the OPEC+ deal. Having been forced to curb their oil production in the first 10 months of this year, the allies will hardly be willing to agree to further output cuts. Without them, the agreement will lose all meaning, as the world is expected to face an oil surplus, with the resulting competition for sales markets putting further downward pressure on prices, which have already fallen below $90 per barrel, even as the Strait of Hormuz has not fully reopened yet.
Russian National Energy Security Fund head Konstantin Simonov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that as oil exports from Gulf countries resume, last year’s agenda - specifically, a supply surplus and falling prices - will return to the market. OPEC+ countries can only prevent this scenario through production cuts. But they have already learned that this would work in favor of oil exporters outside the deal, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Guyana, Norway and other countries. Therefore, the alliance is unlikely to reintroduce output cuts, and crude production will instead rise, the expert argued. This does not mean that the deal will fall apart, though. The situation around the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Middle East crisis remains unresolved, and this will prompt caution among OPEC+ member countries, he argued. Valery Andrianov, an associate professor at the Financial University under the Russian government, agrees that OPEC+ is unlikely to formally disintegrate. However, this does not change the fact that the alliance will continue to see its influence over the global market diminish.
Instability in the Middle East and the substantial budgetary requirements of oil exporters who depend on crude prices will prevent OPEC+ members from triggering a price war, Andrianov said. Nor would such a conflict benefit the United States, where shale oil companies face relatively high production costs. In other words, sound pragmatism rather than the very existence of OPEC+ will keep exporters from engaging in a price war.
The scenario of a price war will be highly disadvantageous for Russia, therefore, it will try to preserve OPEC+ as a unified association of oil exporters who make collective decisions, Simonov said. Due to the discounts on Russian oil, the country has a smaller safety margin should global oil prices plunge. Furthermore, unlike Saudi Arabia, Russia will not be able to rapidly increase its oil production for a variety of geological, climatic, and investment-related reasons, the expert explained.
Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Gold prices retreat from February peaks
Global gold prices have been declining for several months, falling from $5,500 per troy ounce in the first quarter to $3,500 last week. A combination of factors has weighed on gold prices, including demand from jewelers, expectations ahead of the Fed’s December meeting and purchases by global central banks, experts told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
Gold prices currently derive their fundamental support from physical demand, Dmitry Skryabin, a portfolio manager at Alfa-Capital brokerage, said. In the third quarter, central banks bought 321 metric tons of gold, up 42% year-on-year. China imported more than 1,000 metric tons in the first eight months of 2026, exceeding its total imports for 2025, the expert added.
The price movements of the past few weeks were largely associated with developments in the US stock market, Lyudmila Rokotyanskaya, stock market expert at BCS World of Investment, told the newspaper.
"The current decline in gold prices represents a classic market reaction to increasingly hawkish statements from the Federal Reserve and the Middle East conflict," Skryabin argued. "High inflation has fueled expectations of an interest rate hike in December, driving US bond yields higher and boosting the dollar," he added.
An asset that yields no interest becomes less attractive against the backdrop of high-yielding Treasuries, and a strong dollar makes it less affordable to buyers using alternative currencies. According to Natalya Milchakova, a lead analyst at Freedom Global, the primary reason behind the drop in gold prices last week was the strengthening of the US currency. The DXY index is currently trading at its 2026 highs of over 103.5 points.
According to estimates from Freedom Finance Global, global gold prices will remain between $3,500 and $3,800 per troy ounce, with a support range of $3,300-3,500, Rokotyanskaya said.
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