MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Russian citizen who was plotting a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Kislovodsk, Stavropol Region, in southern Russia, the press office reported.

TASS has compiled the key information about the planned terrorist attack.

Detention

- On November 19, 2026, the FSB prevented the preparation of a terrorist attack in Kislovodsk, Stavropol Region, targeting worshippers at a prominent Jewish institution.

- The attack was planned by a Russian national born in 2004 who acted on the instructions of members of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia.

- According to the FSB, the suspect had embraced a radical ideology and, under the control of a foreign curator, pledged allegiance to the head of a terrorist cell.

- The suspect was detained on his way to the potential crime scene with a 3.5-kilogram explosive device equipped with striking elements.

- Officers seized components for assembling explosive devices, as well as communication devices containing correspondence and instructions from a representative of an international terrorist organization at the man’s residence.

Confession

- During an interrogation, the detainee acknowledged his guilt and said that he was planning to leave for Syria to take part in activities of illegal armed formations there after carrying out a terrorist attack, the FSB noted.

- The man said he had arrived in the Stavropol Region for work, according to a FSB video.

- According to the detainee, he bought materials and equipment to make a bomb, after which he wanted to blow up worshippers at a Kislovodsk synagogue.

Investigation

- Russian investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Articles 30 and 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Attempted Terrorist Act).