MINSK, November 24. /TASS/. Europeans are insisting on a four-party format for the Abu Dhabi talks, but Russia so far sees no added value in their participation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are different points of view. You know that Europeans insist on a four-party format. So far, we don’t understand what added value the Europeans could bring to the peaceful settlement process. But, after all, the date has not yet been set," the spokesman noted in response to a TASS question.