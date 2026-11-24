SEOUL, November 24. /TASS/. Russian warplanes committed no violations of international law while conducting a flight near Ulleungdo Island in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Embassy in Seoul said, commenting on statements by South Korean officials about Russian aircraft entering the so-called Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ).

Earlier, South Korean media outlets reported, citing unnamed officials, that the country’s Foreign Ministry had expressed regret at the working level over Russian planes entering KADIZ. The Russian Embassy confirmed that it was in contact with South Korean diplomats regarding the matter.

"As in previous cases of this kind, clarifications were provided that Russia acts in compliance with international law. It was emphasized that Seoul had unilaterally established the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone, which means this does not impose any legal obligations on aircraft from other countries," the Russian embassy stressed.

According to Seoul, several Russian warplanes briefly entered KADIZ near Ulleungdo Island in the Sea of Japan on November 24. Local authorities issued an alert, while the South Korean Armed Forces scrambled their aircraft. Meanwhile, no violation of airspace took place, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Nevertheless, the South Korean Defense Ministry summoned Nikolay Marchenko, Russia’s military, air and naval attache, to protest the Russian aircraft’s flight in KADIZ.