MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Lobaev Arms has developed and tested a quasi-hypersonic cartridge with a muzzle velocity of 1,550 m/s, capable of reliably taking down drones, Vladislav Lobaev, weapons designer and founder of the Lobaev Arms group, told TASS.

"We have designed and tested a hypersonic round. It is quasi-hypersonic because it does not quite reach 1,600 m/s. Its consistent velocity is 1,550 m/s. That’s practically at the threshold of hypersonic speeds. And its advantage is that when engaging drones at ranges of up to 500 meters, it requires virtually no adjustments, and you hit exactly where you aim. It's practically a laser," Lobaev said.

He added that the round has strong penetration capabilities even with a soft bullet. For example, it can pierce a steel armor plate at a distance of 100 meters, which is particularly relevant now that drones, especially hexacopters, are increasingly being fitted with armor.