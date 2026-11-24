MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Weapons developed to combat drones will increasingly rely on automation, which will help eliminate operator error or fatigue, weapons designer and founder of the Lobaev Arms group Vladislav Lobaev said in an interview with TASS.

"An operator working with a robotic high-precision system doesn’t need a second-in-command, just like a traditional sniper, who previously bore the entire burden of data preparation, assessment, and battlefield analysis.

Now all of that is handled by a computer - typically a neural network - which takes care of all that work for you. We’ve reached a point where a sniper or operator engaging unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) using an anti-drone system works with video footage to improve the neural network’s target recognition, and then presses the ‘fire’ button. The machine does everything else, and performs far better than a human because it doesn’t make mistakes - it isn't affected by factors like sleep, fatigue, stress, and so on. It carries out every task much more precisely and without error. That's why these systems and platforms represent the future," Lobaev said.

He believes that the side that first masters the large-scale use of these systems will gain an advantage in overcoming the 'kill zone,' which has reduced combat operations to static, positional fighting reminiscent of World War I.