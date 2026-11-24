MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma has adopted, in its third and final reading, the law on the federal budget for 2027 and the planning period of 2028-2029.

According to the law, budget expenditures will amount to 48.7 trillion rubles ($593 bln) in 2027, while revenues will total 43.3 trillion rubles ($527 bln). For 2028 and 2029, revenues are projected at 45.8 trillion rubles and 48.6 trillion rubles, respectively, while expenditures are set at 50.9 trillion rubles and 53.9 trillion rubles. The federal budget deficit is projected at 5.4 trillion ($65 bln), 5.1 trillion, and 5.3 trillion rubles, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil and gas revenues are projected at 7 trillion rubles ($85 bln) in 2027, 7.633 trillion rubles in 2028, and 7.726 trillion rubles in 2029. Non-oil and gas revenues are expected to reach 36.293 trillion rubles ($442 bln) in 2027, 38.201 trillion rubles in 2028, and 40.894 trillion rubles in 2029.

The upper limit for the state external debt is set at $66.4 billion (56.8 billion euros) as of January 1, 2028, $64.8 billion (55.4 billion euros) as of January 1, 2029, and $60.9 billion (51.6 billion euros) as of January 1, 2030.

Inflation for 2027-2029 is planned at 4%. The National Wealth Fund (NWF) is forecast to reach 13.216 trillion rubles ($161 bln) at the beginning of 2027, 14.43 trillion rubles in 2028, and 15.07 trillion rubles in 2029.