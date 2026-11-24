MINSK, November 24. /TASS/. EU leaders insist on a four-way format of talks in Abu Dhabi, but Moscow is yet to see what bringing them into the fold would add, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said answering a question from TASS.

He also said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had not handed over any documents in Shenzhen to Chinese President Xi Jinping or US President Donald Trump with proposals for a Ukrainian settlement and security guarantees.

TASS has collected the key statements of the Kremlin representative.

Presidential schedule

Putin will take part in this year's AI Journey conference: "Yes, the president will take part [in the AI Journey conference] as usual, he participates every year, and this year is no different. This time around it will be an even more interesting event."

Negotiations on Ukraine

There is no date for the next round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: "No, no dates have been set yet."

Everyone sees that the talks need to be carried on: "There is an understanding that these negotiations should continue."

The possibility of the EU joining the negotiations

Europeans want to be a part to the Abu Dhabi negotiations, but Russia does not see what value-add their presence would bring: "There are different points of view. As you know, the Europeans insist that this be a quadrilateral format. We do not yet fully understand what added value would arise from the participation of Europeans, what additional contribution this could bring to the peace push."

Russia-US-China talks

Putin did not hand over any documents to Xi or Trump in Shenzhen with proposals for a Ukrainian settlement and security guarantees: "Not this time."

The head of state has already discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the results of the talks with the leaders of China and the United States: "Of course, of course.".