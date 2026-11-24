LUGANSK, November 24. /TASS/. During last week’s summits, Ukraine’s armed forces deliberately tried to create a negative backdrop for negotiations on peace, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for issues related to the Kiev regime’s crimes.

"Last week, when high-level summits touching upon the Ukrainian conflict directly or indirectly were being held, Kiev’s butchers made deliberate efforts to create a negative 'bloody backdrop' for the negotiation process," the Russian diplomat said. "As the APEC summit was taking place, Ukrainian armed groups committed a series of missile and drone attacks on the Crimean Bridge, which, as is known, is being used solely for civilian purposes."

"As a result, a span of the road bridge was destroyed, and elements of the rail bridge were damaged," he added.

The leaders of Russia, China and the United States - Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump - held their first-ever trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. The leaders adopted the Peace Declaration at the meeting.