DOHA, November 24. /TASS/. The Qatari authorities resolutely condemn the attack on Libya’s Benghazi port, for which Kiev had previously taken responsibility, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari told reporters, noting that such actions could lead to the destabilization of the country.

"We confirm the danger that such attacks pose to Libya's stability. In this regard, we condemn such attacks, no matter their justification or who is behind them," the diplomat noted.

Al-Ansari emphasized that Doha supports Libya’s sovereignty and stability, as well as the Libyan people’s pursuit of security.

Earlier, Libyan Presidential Council Vice Chairman Musa Al-Koni denounced Ukraine’s actions as tantamount to declaring war on the country. According to him, the attack on the Benghazi port has led to civilian casualties and material damage. The country’s Foreign Ministry demanded that Kiev provide an official explanation for the act of sabotage.