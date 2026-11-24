LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. More than 99% of the Gaza Strip may be contaminated with toxic substances and chemicals following Israeli attacks and the destruction of buildings, according to a report by international nongovernmental organization Oxfam.

"The report’s spatial analysis identifies indicators of potential contamination across more than 99% of the territory," the report said.

Oxfam said the air, soil and water in the Palestinian enclave may contain heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos and other toxic substances. The organization linked the pollution risks to Israel's extensive use of bombs and incendiary munitions, the destruction of buildings and the resulting buildup of debris. The highest contamination levels may be present in northern Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp, southern Rafah and Khan Younis, as well as along the Salah al-Din Highway, which stretches across the Gaza Strip.

The researchers warned that the environmental damage could pose a threat to Palestinians "for generations to come" and have severe consequences for their lives and health. Experts are unable to fully assess the scale of the problem, however, because equipment is not allowed to enter the Gaza Strip.

The report also said that only 19% of sewage pumping stations in the enclave are still functioning and the sewage network operates at just 30% capacity. Around 40,000 cubic meters of untreated wastewater are released into the Mediterranean Sea every day, while another 15,000 cubic meters enter the environment through leaks and cesspools.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the environmental consequences of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip as an ecological disaster. He cited deforestation, water and soil pollution, and the accumulation of debris across the enclave.