BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz continues threatening to block the EU’s seven-year budget for 2028-2034 at the bloc’s summit on November 26-27 unless all EU countries agree to participate in the Ukraine financing program, Politico Europe reported.

According to the publication, the German chancellor is pushing four countries - Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria - to share the cost of the EU loan with other member states to raise €45 billion for the Ukraine financing program in 2027, threatening otherwise to block the EU budget.

In practice, this would mean that Germany would not fund payments to these four countries from the EU budget.

Earlier, the European Commission had presented a draft of the new €45 billion funding program for Kiev. The proposal entails providing the funds to Ukraine as a grant. The funds would be raised through the EU loan, with EU member states taking responsibility for servicing the debt. The EU nations are set to approve the program at the upcoming summit and call on partners to provide another €25 billion for Kiev.