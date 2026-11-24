MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Although the European Union’s 22nd sanctions package and its proposed visa restrictions have not yet been approved, a stricter regime for issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens has already taken effect in practice, Mikhail Abasov, an expert with the Russian Union of Travel Industry and head of the APKAP analytical center, told TASS.

On November 23, the same day the draft package was presented, the European Commission adopted updated visa guidelines and a list of supporting documents. These are not merely declarations but working recommendations for EU member states: a "very strict approach" to issuing tourist visas, non-recognition of non-biometric Russian passports, and thorough individual screening of every Russian citizen at the EU’s external borders regardless of their route, including interviews and systematic fingerprint checks against the Schengen Information System.

"In other words, the tightening of actual visa practices has already begun, without any Council action, and tourists will feel the impact before any formal ban," the expert said.

"Even if the [EU] Council adjusts the wording - for instance, by narrowing the grounds for a ban or shifting the timelines - the underlying logic of individual vetting and a 'strict approach' to tourist visas has already been established by the guidelines and will remain the prevailing context for months to come. For the market, this does not mean an immediate collapse of travel to Europe, but rather a gradual increase in costs and a slowdown: longer processing times, a higher share of denials, and greater individual risks for specific applicants," he added.

As for the basis for a visa ban targeting those who serve or have served in the Russian armed forces, it is already embedded in the 21st sanctions package. Therefore, Brussels is expected to adopt the ban, with the only point of contention being the timeline for its launch. EU sanctions require a unanimous vote by the Council, and any single member state has the power to delay the decision. Abasov noted that while the term "unanimity" does not explicitly appear in the texts published by the Commission, this requirement is precisely what creates uncertainty regarding the planning horizon.

However, the expert noted that the European Commission’s statement is a proposal, not an enacted measure. The 22nd sanctions package, which includes a visa ban for current and former combatants, remains a Commission initiative, and the date for its entry into force across the EU has yet to be determined by the EU Council.

"This represents a critical juncture for the entire market: during the approval phase, the wording may be refined and timelines adjusted. Furthermore, based on the experience of previous sanctions packages, the transition from a proposal to full implementation typically takes weeks or months, not days," he explained.