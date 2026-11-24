MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called in Latvian charge d'affaires in Russia Ramona Krasovska, the ministry said.

"In connection with Latvia's ultimatum to terminate employment relations with locally recruited employees of the social security department at the consular department of the Russian embassy in Riga on November 23, the Charge d'affaires of Latvia to Russia R. Krasovska was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," it said in a statement.

"The diplomat was explained the essence of the problems that arise in this context for the functioning of the diplomatic missions of both countries. The key one is the inability to continue paying military pensions, which are carried out by employees of the social decurity department under the Agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Latvia on the social security of military pensioners of the Russian Federation and their family members residing in the territory of the Republic of Latvia dated April 30, 1994."