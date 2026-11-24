BERLIN, November 24. /TASS/. German media speculations about Russia’s space activities aim to divert attention from NATO countries’ unscrupulous actions in this field, Moscow’s Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev said.

"We strongly reject groundless speculations regarding Russia’s space activities and the creation of a ‘satellite’ allegedly capable of carrying nuclear weapons to strike other spacecraft. These absurd assumptions are way off base, as they are part of a large-scale propaganda campaign run by Western countries, which seeks to discredit Russia’s space activities and the initiatives we promote to prevent an arms race in space," the diplomat emphasized.

Nechayev pointed out that "by making these unfounded accusations against Russia in terms of its space activities, Western media outlets are actually trying to distract the public from unscrupulous actions by their own governments in this field, including recent admissions of possessing ‘orbital weapons,’ and the dangerous trend, which has been gaining momentum, of NATO member states using satellite groups declared as civilian and commercial to provide support to military operations by foreign armed forces and interfere in the domestic affairs of sovereign states."

According to the ambassador, this "in fact constitutes indirect involvement in armed conflicts."

He also noted that German journalists provided no tangible evidence in their reports, expecting readers to simply believe those allegations. "However, some high-ranking German politicians have rushed to take these bogus stories seriously and said that our country’s activities are ‘shocking,’" Nechayev went on to say. He added that Russia continued its efforts to explore outer spaces in accordance with its international obligations and exclusively for peaceful purposes, posing no threat to other countries. "Russia strictly abides by the fundamental Outer Space Treaty of 1967. Article 4 of the treaty explicitly bans placing objects carrying nuclear weapons or any other weapons of mass destruction in orbit, or stationing such weapons in outer space in any other manner. Russia strictly follows this rule," the diplomat stressed.

"Our country has for years been contributing to efforts to keep outer space free of weapons of any kind and prevent it from becoming another area for tensions and armed confrontation," Nechayev stated.

"It is Russia that has been insisting that UN member states should make legally binding national and international commitments not to place weapons of any kind in outer space and not to use force or the threat of force against outer space objects or through their use, which unequivocally reaffirms our intention to prevent an arms race in space," the Russian ambassador concluded.