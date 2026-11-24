THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. The regional groups of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are suffering from "a virus of political segregation," the spread of which could have unpredictable consequences, Russia’s permanent representative to the organization Vladimir Tarabrin stated.

"The relations between the 193 states parties to the CWC (Chemical Weapons Convention - TASS) have gone through various stages, at times even confrontational. However, not once has any responsible member state been guided by emotions, short-term political expediency, or historical animosity. Nor has any member state brought bilateral issues in the form of ultimatums to the platform in The Hague. The virus of politically motivated segregation, once unleashed, can affect other regional groups as well. This could erode regional groupings to the detriment of the entire organization," the diplomat said during the 31st session of the OPCW Conference of the States Parties.

According to Tarabrin, attempts at political segregation also fall outside the legal framework of the OPCW and directly contradict its provisions. Ahead of the election of countries to the OPCW Executive Council, in which Moscow is vying for one of the seats allocated to the Eastern European group, he noted that Russia occupies 88% of Eastern Europe’s territory and has the largest chemical industry in the region. "Russia accounts for 37% of all facilities in Eastern Europe that have been declared and are subject to OPCW inspections. In addition, Russia has eliminated the largest arsenal of chemical weapons, possesses unique expertise and knowledge in the areas of destruction, prevention, non-proliferation, and countermeasures against chemical weapons, and is among the top ten contributors to the organization’s budget," the diplomat emphasized.