SEOUL, November 24. /TASS/. The brief conversation that took place between the presidents of Russia and South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China’s Shenzhen is not a sign that the nature of relations between the two countries has changed, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met for the first time on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. It was the most significant positive news in recent memory, and the first top-level meeting since 2019. Despite its brevity, it is clearly a positive development," he told the KBS broadcaster in an interview. "At the same time, this does not mean that the nature of bilateral relations has changed."

He said he had seen media reports that European diplomats were concerned over a potential improvement of relations between Moscow and Seoul.

"The South Korean government sought to alleviate those concerns, explaining that fundamentally there has been no shift in our relations," Zinovyev said.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that South Korea continues to comply with the West’s anti-Russian sanctions.

"I would probably agree with the assessment of local observers that no substantial change in the nature of bilateral relations has taken place," he said.

Earlier, South Korean media outlets wrote citing the presidential administration that the presidents of Russia and South Korea met during a gala dinner in Shenzhen on November 18. They talked for about ten minutes and discussed bilateral relations.